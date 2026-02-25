Epstein Files: Diddy manages to stay off the list

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ name absent from Epstein files has left everyone in shock.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ name is missing from the Jeffrey Epstein files, which has left many shocked, given he was also accused of sex trafficking, sexual assault and physical abuse by multiple women.

An insider told British journalist and gossip columnist Rob Shuter that Diddy’s flashy, celebrity-filled lifestyle didn’t fit with Epstein’s quieter circle of financiers and politicians.

One source noted that the rapper’s high-profile persona may have been exactly what Epstein wanted to avoid. Manhattan insider told Shuter, “Epstein wanted nothing to do with Diddy. He kept Diddy at arm’s length”.

Speaking of reasons behind this, the insider said that the disgraced financier “preferred quiet power academics, financiers, politicians”. They added, “Diddy was nightlife, flash, celebrity spectacle. That wasn’t Epstein’s world”.

Another source said that “Diddy would have taken a meeting in a minute, access to a private plane, those rooms? Of course”. However, “Epstein wasn’t interested,” they claimed.

One source claimed that maybe Diddy was too bad even for someone life Epstein. “You must be really bad for Jeffrey to want to have nothing to do with you,” they said.

Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison after he was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution, after being accused of running a large sex-trafficking operation.

The trial, which ended in July last year, also included three charges he was cleared of, including a racketeering charge that could have sent him to prison for life. Diddy has denied all the allegations and pleaded not guilty.