Epstein Files: Joy Behar explains presence of her name

Joy Behar explained the presence of her name since she wasn’t a friend of Jeffrey Epstein.

In a recent episode of The View, Joy Behar explained her name’s appearance after Whoopi Goldberg clarified that she was never friends with Jeffrey Epstein. She also explained that her name got into the list due to a plane inquiry.

The ongoing release of millions of pages tied to convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein has drawn renewed attention to celebrity names mentioned in the documents.

On Thursday’s episode of The View, cohost Joy Behar addressed why her name appears in the files, joining fellow panellist Goldberg in clarifying the circumstances.

The 83-year-old told audiences that “the list has a lot of crazy names on it,” stressing that neither she nor Goldberg has been accused of wrongdoing.

“It’s almost a way to muddy the waters. So you say Whoopi’s on the list, and so am I, I think. We’re on the list because we were at a party or a wedding or something that somebody else might’ve been at,” Behar explained.

She recalled attending Donald Trump’s wedding to Marla Maples, speculating that Epstein may have been present.

“That means that I’m not guilty, obviously, but these other ones, how are you going to decide who’s guilty and who’s not? It’s very tricky,” she added.

Goldberg, meanwhile, clarified that her name surfaced due to email correspondence about finding a private jet for a charity event in Monaco.

“If you look, you know why my name is there, because someone was looking for a plane, and that’s what people do. They go to all the people who have private planes and say, ‘Do you have one?’” Goldberg said.

She emphasised that she never boarded the plane and had no knowledge of the arrangement.

Earlier in the week, Goldberg explained that the emails referenced her travel to Julian Lennon’s White Feather Foundation event, noting, “It says, ‘Whoopi needs a plane to get to Monaco… Julian Lennon’s charity is paying for it’”.

Legal expert and cohost Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, added perspective,

“There are plenty of people named in the list that may not have done anything wrong, but I think there are a lot of people on that list that are guilty of wrongdoing.”