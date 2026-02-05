Epstein Files: Latvia launches human trafficking investigation

VILNIUS, Feb 5—Latvia has launched a criminal investigation into potential human trafficking after the release of files related to late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that included references to Latvian model agencies and models, police in the Baltic nation said on Thursday.

The investigation, which also involves Latvia’s prosecutors and its Organised Crime Bureau, will centre on “the possible recruitment of Latvian nationals for sexual exploitation in the United States”, police said in a statement.

It has asked potential victims to come forward.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics called for the investigation after the public broadcaster reported the Epstein files included passport data and travel details for several Latvian women.

Eriks Neisans, head of the Natalie modelling agency mentioned in the documents, denied any knowledge of wrongdoing to the public broadcaster.

The U.S. Justice Department’s recent release of millions of internal documents related to Epstein files has revealed the late financier and sex offender’s ties to many prominent people in politics, finance, academia and business – both before and after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution charges.

On the other hand, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer launched a fierce attack on his former U.S. ambassador Peter Mandelson on Thursday, seeking to assuage anger from across British politics and saying he was sorry he had believed his “lies” before appointing him.

Starmer is under huge pressure, including from lawmakers in his own Labour Party, over the decision to make Mandelson Britain’s ambassador to Washington in December 2024, when his ties to the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were already known.

Epstein files released by the U.S. Justice Department last week included emails highlighting just how close that relationship was, and also suggested Mandelson had leaked government documents to Epstein, and that Epstein had recorded payments to Mandelson or his then-partner, now husband.