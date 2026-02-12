Epstein Files: Pam Bondi backs President Trump amid doc release

US Attorney General Pam Bondi confidently defended President Donald Trump regarding the “Epstein Files” during a combative congressional hearing on Wednesday. This testimony followed the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) recent release of over three million files related to the crimes of the late Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 while incarcerated.

As batches of the documents continue to be made public, several high-profile figures have been named, including the current U.S. President. During the hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Bondi’s testimony grew heated as several of Epstein’s victims were present in the room.

U.S. Representative Ted Lieu questioned Bondi specifically about Donald Trump’s association with Epstein. In a sharp response, she stated, “There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime,” and accused lawmakers of attempting to deflect from the administration’s accomplishments.

The remarks sparked intense resentment across social media. One user expressed their anger online, writing, “She is acting like she’s above the law. She isn’t.” Others criticised the attorney general for what they perceived as a refusal to acknowledge evidence within the files.

Furthermore, Democratic officials questioned the scope of the release and how many additional individuals allegedly involved in Epstein’s network remain under investigation. The document dump was prompted by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was passed by lawmakers and signed into law in November 2025.