Epstein survivors urge UK government to launch public inquiry into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Survivors of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein are intensifying pressure on the UK government, urging Prime Minister Andy Burnham to launch a formal public inquiry into the scandal, including high-profile links involving former royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Members of the UK Epstein Survivors Campaign are set to meet with senior government representatives to demand answers regarding how Epstein operated within Britain, used military airfields, and maintained close ties with prominent British establishment figures.

Pressure Mounts for Full Investigation into State Links

The call for an inquiry follows weeks of mixed messaging from Westminster regarding whether a formal probe into Epstein’s UK network would take place:

Initial Signals: Victims Minister Alex Davies-Jones and Justice Minister Jake Richards indicated the government was exploring all options to ensure “no stone is left unturned.”

Downing Street Clarification: No. 10 later clarified that a full statutory inquiry is not currently active policy, though ministers remain committed to meeting with survivors to review support systems and address broader systemic oversights.

Broader Institutional Scrutiny: Campaigners and former ministers have argued that any potential probe should look broadly at institutional protection and systemic impunity, covering how powerful figures operated without accountability in the UK.

Mounting Legal Scrutiny for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his royal titles and stepped back from public life following ongoing revelations regarding his relationship with Epstein, faces renewed scrutiny from survivor advocates and legal teams in both the UK and US.

Key developments are unfolding around the case. Advocates and legal teams for Epstein survivors are urging British authorities and official archives to release all records and communications tied to Mountbatten-Windsor’s time as UK trade envoy.

At the same time, law enforcement agencies are still reviewing submitted information related to claims and previous visits connected to Epstein’s network.

Senior political leaders across Parliament have also called for full cooperation, stressing that anyone with relevant knowledge or ties to Epstein’s operations should assist the ongoing investigations.

What Victims Are Seeking

Survivors emphasize that the objective of a public inquiry extends beyond individual accountability to systemic transparency. Key demands include:

Explaining State Logistics: Investigating how Epstein cleared customs and utilized UK transportation infrastructure, including reports of private flights arriving at British airfields.

Institutional Accountability: Determining whether warnings were overlooked or suppressed by state authorities during the height of Epstein’s operations.

Preventing Future Exploitation: Implementing regulatory and law enforcement reforms to protect victims and hold high-profile networks accountable.