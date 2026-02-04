Epstein ‘used’ Andrew to drag late Queen into ‘The King’s Speech’ Oscar campaign

Jeffrey Epstein tried to drag late Queen into Harvey Weinstein’s Oscar bid for The King’s Speech – using Andrew as a middleman.

Newly released US Justice Department files have suggested that Jeffrey Epstein attempted to draw the late Queen Elizabeth II into Harvey Weinstein’s Oscar campaign for The King’s Speech, using Prince Andrew as a middle man.

According to documents disclosed as part of a major tranche released by the Department of Justice, Epstein’s associates wanted Elizabeth II to endorse the Colin Firth-starring 2010 film in the run-up to the 2011 Academy Awards.

The strategy allegedly involved ensuring the Queen was aware of the film, which tells the story of her father King George VI and his struggle with a crippling stammer.

The files indicate that a DVD of The King’s Speech was passed to Prince Andrew, then Duke of York, with the apparent hope that it would reach the Queen and generate informal royal approval as per The Telegraph.

Emails cited in the documents suggest that Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal was closely involved in efforts to arrange private screenings and promote the film’s chances ahead of Oscar voting.

The files show Buckingham Palace appeared resistant to any such attempt to officially endorse the film.

Despite this, reports in early February 2011 suggested the Queen had seen the movie and found it “moving and enjoyable,” prompting public statements of gratitude from Harvey Weinstein and members of the film’s creative team.

The King’s Speech film – directed by Tom Hooper – takes place at the time of the King ascending to the throne following the abdication of his brother.

The revelations appear in a wider release of millions of US Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein, which also include photographs of Prince Andrew. The former Duke of York has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.