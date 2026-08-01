ERC holds 9th session to review national monsoon response

Islamabad: On the directions of the Prime Minister, the Emergency Response Committee (ERC) continued its daily sessions at the National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC), Headquarters NDMA.

Today, the 9th session of the ERC was convened to review national preparedness and response during the current spell of monsoon rains. The meeting was chaired via video link by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

Chairman NDMA and Team NEOC briefed the Committee on the overall monsoon situation across the country from the National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC).

The Committee was presented with a comprehensive overview of recent monsoon-related incidents, including the resulting human and infrastructure losses, the status of ongoing rescue and relief operations, and progress on rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas.

The Committee was also specifically apprised of the flood situation that emerged following yesterday’s rainfall across various parts of the country, along with the response measures undertaken by the relevant federal, provincial and district authorities to manage the situation, protect vulnerable communities and ensure timely emergency response.

The NEOC also shared the latest hydrological outlook and forecast of associated hazards, highlighting that rainfall is expected over northern and central parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers also likely over southeastern Sindh.

In addition, the NDMA team briefed the Committee on the humanitarian response being coordinated with national and international humanitarian partners, including the ongoing relief operations in the affected areas.

The Committee reviewed the response measures undertaken by federal ministries, provincial governments and district administrations, and acknowledged their tireless efforts in safeguarding communities, conducting rescue operations, providing relief assistance and restoring essential services in affected areas.

The participants reiterated the importance of maintaining close coordination among all stakeholders to ensure a timely and effective response to any emerging situation.

The Convener directed all concerned departments to sustain the current operational momentum, ensure uninterrupted coordination, continue proactive preparedness measures, and expedite relief and rehabilitation activities wherever required.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Provincial Minister for Health and Emergency Services Punjab, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Chief Secretaries of the provinces and regions, Chairman NDMA, senior officials of relevant federal ministries, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and other response agencies participated through physical and virtual attendance.