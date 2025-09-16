Why Eric Dane skipped Emmys 2025 despite planned ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ reunion?

Do you know? American actor Eric Dane was scheduled to take the stage at Emmys this year, for a special segment, celebrating 20 years of his long-running show ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, but had to skip the appearance.

Actor Eric Dane, who has been diagnosed with neurodegenerative disease ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) earlier this year, was planned to join his ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ co-star Jesse Williams on stage at LA’s Peacock Theatre on Sunday, to celebrate 20 years of Shonda Rhimes medical series, and the latter even shared his excitement for the reunion at the red carpet.

However, for the unknown reasons, the ‘Euphoria’ actor had to miss his scheduled Emmys appearance, leaving Williams alone to present the Direction award at the ceremony.

While his reps didn’t respond to the request for comment, Dane has now shown signs of ALS progression in his new video on social media, hinting that this might be the reason for his absence from the Emmys this year.

In the poignant video, the actor called for accelerating ALS research to find cure from the disease. “For over a century, ALS has been incurable and we’re done accepting the status quo. We need the fastest path to a cure and that’s why I’ve partnered with I Am ALS on the Push for Progress,” he said in his collaboration with I Am ALS organization, adding that their goal is to secure $1 billion federal funding for the research over the next three years.

