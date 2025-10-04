Eric Dane speaks up on his Emmys absence amid ALS battle

American actor Eric Dane has finally addressed his absence from the Emmys 2025, despite the scheduled appearance at the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ reunion, to celebrate 20 years of his long-running show.

For the unversed, actor Eric Dane, who was diagnosed with neurodegenerative disease ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) this April, was planned to join his ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ co-star Jesse Williams on stage at the Emmy Awards 2025 last month, to celebrate two decades of Shonda Rhimes’ medical series.

However, he had to miss his scheduled appearance at Peacock Theatre in LA due to initially unknown reasons, leaving Williams alone to present the Direction award at the ceremony.

Weeks after the event, the ‘Euphoria’ actor has finally spoken up and revealed that he was hospitalised after falling in the kitchen, at the time of the 77th edition of the Primetime Emmys, leaving him with no choice but to miss the event.

“ALS is a nasty disease. I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to,” he said in a new interview and revealed, “So I was in the hospital during the Emmys getting stitches put in my head.”

“It would have been great to see Jesse and get reunited with some of my peers, and to be able to present in front of my colleagues, I thought, would have been a special moment. I was really upset about it, but you know, there was nothing I could do about it,” Dane explained.