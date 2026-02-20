Eric Dane’s final role set for premiere

Eric Dane, the actor known for Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, kept working even after being diagnosed with ALS.

He started out with small parts in shows like Saved By The Bell and a bunch of lesser-known projects. Over time, Eric Dance became a recognizable face, but it was Grey’s Anatomy that really made his name.

More recently, Eric Dane was in HBO’s Euphoria as Cal Jacobs, the father of Nate, and that role introduced him to a whole new audience.

Cal Jacobs is… complicated. Flawed, messy, central to some of the show’s most shocking moments. Dane’s family confirmed he passed away at 53 after a long battle with ALS. Season three of Euphoria will be Eric Dane’s last role on screen.

Fans had been waiting for him to return, but production had its delays—strikes, schedules, all that—so it took a while. Dane stayed positive. He went back to set despite everything, still acting, still committed.

The new season is expected to give Cal a redemption arc, which is interesting because the character has been involved in some very controversial storylines. In a show where almost no one is fully good or fully bad, it adds some layers.

Eric Dane was praised for humanizing difficult characters, making them feel real instead of just… villains. Season three will show that again, and it’s his last chance to leave that mark.

Euphoria season three is set to premiere on HBO and Max on April 12, 2026. It promises suspense, family drama, and twists, and Dane’s final performance will be remembered not just for the character, but for his dedication—continuing to work even with ALS.

For fans, it will be bittersweet. Seeing Cal Jacobs’ story finish, knowing it’s Dane’s last role, will make this season feel different, heavier, but also a testament to his talent.