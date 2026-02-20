Eric Dane wraps up all his scenes before his death

Eric Dane filmed the scenes of his upcoming instalment of Euphoria 3 before his death.

According to a statement given by his representative, Eric Dane filmed the scenes from Euphoria 3 sequel before his death.

He passed away on February 19, suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

He publicly disclosed his diagnosis in April 2025 and confirmed days later that he would return to set for the HBO drama’s final instalment.

Dane also stated, “I feel fortunate that I can continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week”.

Production on season three began in April 2025. The new series is scheduled to premiere on HBO on April 12.

Following news of his death, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson paid tribute in a statement reported by Deadline. “I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric,” Levinson said. “Working with him was an honour. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing”.

An HBO spokesperson added, “We are deeply saddened by the news of Eric Dane’s passing. He was incredibly talented, and HBO was fortunate to have worked with him on three seasons of Euphoria. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Dane portrayed Cal Jacobs, father of Nate Jacobs, in the series. After the season two finale aired in February 2022, he told Variety his character was on a “redemption” path. “I mean, that’s the trajectory he’s on,” he said.

Despite his diagnosis, Dane said he wished to continue working. “It keeps me sharp. It keeps me moving forward,” he told E! News in June. “I feel great when I’m at work.”