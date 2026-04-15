Eric Roberts denies Julia Roberts rift rumors 'It Never Was True'

Eric Robert broke the silence over the rumours of a rift between siblings.

Eric Robert, in the interview with the It Happened in Hollywood podcast, mentioned that the speculations they had were false.

He further mentioned, “It’s not true, it never was true. We’re fine,” the 69-year-old actor said, “We have disagreements, as people do, but we like and respect each other very much”.

Eric added, “She’s a wonderful actor, she’s a wonderful human. I think she’s even a wonderful mother; that’s the hardest job there is. So, you know, she’s a cool chick, and I like her.”

Eric further shared that he and Julia do have small disagreements like every sibling, but these are not serious. “The only issues we have are like day-to-day disagreements on whatever, but it’s not a thing,” he noted. “I like my sister very much. I’m impressed with her wonderful career. And she’s got three kids she’s a mom, dude!”

This came eight years after Eric said the success of his daughter Emma and his sister Julia was linked to him. He told Vanity Fair in the interview, “If it wasn’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts and no Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I’m very proud of that”.