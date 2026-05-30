Erika Kirk has addressed rumors that she is dating Blake Wynn, eight months after the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

The speculation began after an X account claimed that Erika had been seen with Wynn, the nephew of casino mogul Steve Wynn, at an exclusive hotel in Beverly Hills. Erika quickly responded to the allegations, calling them completely false.

“Every single word here is a lie,” she wrote on X. “Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void.”

The mother of two also revealed that she was at home celebrating her and Charlie’s son’s second birthday on the day of the alleged sighting. Erika and Charlie welcomed their son in May 2024 after becoming parents to a daughter in August 2022.

Addressing her connection to Wynn, Erika explained that he was a close friend of her late husband and has remained a supportive presence since Charlie’s death.

“Blake was a dear friend of my husband’s and I am grateful for his continued support, just like hundreds of others,” she wrote.

Blake Wynn also publicly denied the dating rumors, stating that he and Erika are not in a relationship. He criticized those spreading the claims and dismissed the reports as fabricated.

The post in question later received a community note highlighting that both Erika Kirk and Blake Wynn had directly denied the allegations.

Following Charlie Kirk’s death, Erika was unanimously elected CEO and chairman of the board of Turning Point USA, the organization her husband helped build.