Erika Kirk to drop bombshell on The Charlie Kirk Show Sunday

Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk and now chief executive of Turning Point USA, is ready to drop bombshell news on The Charlie Kirk Show in the coming special Sunday episode.

The chief of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk, has revealed master plans to launch non-broadcasted interviews, addresses, and recordings, but the online users are taking it through an analytical approach.

However, the online users, on the other hand, believe that the expected content might have sensitive Epstein files or possibly be used for deep fake AI propaganda.

Moreover, the social media platforms have been flooded with rumored speculative theories after the brutal tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk; many people are wondering what kind of truths or mysteries the next hidden footage might reveal.

Many believe that the tapes were modified using AI deepfake technology and utilized as a tool of political propaganda in the name of Charlie.

Read More: Tim Allen draws inspiration from Erika Kirk; forgives father’s killer after 60 years

The announcement was made during an appearance by Erika Kirk on The Charlie Kirk Show, revealing that Charlie was extremely sensitive when it comes to documenting his own work.

Further, Charlie used to amass a wide recordings collection and even recorded every other speech and event.

He used to record every other speech and event, thus amassing a vast collection of recordings.

“We have speeches that no one has ever heard. We have interviews and special footage from places like Korea and Japan.” Erika disclosed

Moreover, she claimed that the recordings are even enough to keep the alive voice of Charlie for ages, giving secrets into the fact that all evidence will be presented in coming Sunday specials and at exclusive Turning Points USA events.

The announcement came to spotlight in the backdrop as Erika stepped in as CEO and Chair of Charlie’s organization in the wake of her hubby being killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Though Erika candidly has a clear vision in her mind, keeping her late husband Charlie Kirk’s legacy alive, the netizens have different approaches.

Some argue that Charlie’s assassination was not an unplanned act of an individual. According to these unproven reports, Charlie may have intended to leak explosive evidence relating to Jeffrey Epstein’s network.

Social media users assume Erika’s gestures at Charlie’s burial indicate a deeper connection, with others suggesting that influential political individuals were involved in a cover-up of crucial information.

Erika’s previous appearance as a Miss Arizona USA competitor in Trump’s pageant has just added to the mystery. Conspiracy theorists argue that Erika had ties to Trump long before she met Charlie Kirk.

It remains to be determined exactly how these recordings will develop over the next days.

Erika now controls these recordings. Some online detectives believe the post may have been carefully crafted to affect public opinion and politics.