Erin Doherty believes phones put art at risk
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 24, 2025
A British actress, Erin Doherty, has shared her views on how casual viewing habits and smartphones are influencing the way audiences engage with narratives. Doherty, best known for her role in The Crown, expressed concern that “the death of art” could result from excessive distraction.
The 32-year-old star (note: she was born in 1992) hopes her series Adolescence demonstrates that fans still desire stories that elicit strong emotions and thought.2 However, in an interview with The Guardian, she highlighted her disapproval of phone use during the creative process.
The Chloe star added that audiences are far brighter than certain shows suggest and do not need to be “spoon-fed” information.3 Since its premiere, Adolescence has amassed about 150 million views and is even being screened in classrooms. Doherty confessed she did not anticipate the show becoming such a phenomenon, though she believed the tale was worthy of being watched from the very beginning.
Moreover, she stated that the production possessed a genuine energy and honesty that made it unique. To prepare for her role as a therapist in the crime drama, Doherty consulted with her own former counsellor.
The seasoned artists were interested in showing the human side of therapists—including their own emotions and challenges—rather than depicting them merely as tools to help others. Finally, the actress expressed her belief that the show will continue to spark debate and foster genuine, meaningful connections with its audience