PSL 7: Erin Holland left speechless by Hasan Ali

Model-presenter Erin Holland was left speechless by Pakistan’s fast bowler Hasan Ali, after last night’s battle of PSL 7.

A video doing rounds on social media, sees Ben Cutting, part of Peshawar Zalmi being interviewed by his wife and league’s presenter, Erin Holland, after the team’s 10-run victory against Islamabad United, however, soon be interrupted by a player from the opposite team.

آپ ہمیشہ اسے ہی انٹرویو کے کیے کیوں منتخب کرتی ہیں؟ حسن علی نے بین کٹنگ سے انٹرویو کرتی ایرن ہالینڈ کو روک دیا #psl72022 pic.twitter.com/U3rLnN2xNY — Shahid Abbasi (@ShahidAbbasiPak) February 17, 2022

In a moment during the conversation between the Australian couple, the fast bowler of Pakistan’s cricket team, Hasan Ali, who plays for Islamabad in PSL, jumped in to tease the duo. “Why you always taking his (Ben Cutting) interview? Why?”, he quipped.

Surprised by this sudden remark, Erin Holland went speechless and burst into laughter.

The video went viral on social media with netizens loving the ‘vibe’ of the young player. Many find his comment ‘relatable’, while a number of social media users took this opportunity to troll Hasan for his performance of late on the field.

It is pertinent to mention, the 85 runs heroic inning by Azam Khan went in vain on Thursday night’s battle of PSL 7, as the team failed to chase down the target of 207 set by the opposite team, with his dismissal in 19th over by Zalmi’s skipper Wahab Riaz.

Ahead of the match, the 32-year-old model shared a 2-picture gallery of herself flaunting a yellow dress, coordinating with Peshawar Zalmi’s kit, to show support for her husband, who plays for the team.

I am a professional, & would never let my personal relationships influence my work… And on that note – go @PeshawarZalmi 😝💛 @thePSLt20 #IUvsPZ pic.twitter.com/OeOu9tK9qi — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) February 17, 2022

“I am a professional, & would never let my personal relationships influence my work…”, she captioned, while cheering for ‘Zalmis’.

Comments