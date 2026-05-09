Erin Murphy Reveals the Shocking Truth Behind Bewitched's Abrupt Ending

Erin Murphy, the adorable Tabitha Stephens from the classic sitcom Bewitched, has finally opened up about the show’s sudden conclusion.

In a recent interview, Murphy revealed that the decision to end the show was made by star Elizabeth Montgomery, citing her divorce from showrunner William Asher as the reason.

Murphy, who played Tabitha from 1966 to 1972, shared that the cast was expecting to return for two more seasons, but instead received telegrams and letters informing them that the show was being axed.

“We went on hiatus like always, expecting to come back,” Murphy said.

“But then we got telegrams and letters saying, ‘We have decided not to do the show'”

The abrupt ending left the cast without a proper goodbye, and Murphy has mixed emotions about it. “It was hard maybe in the way that, ‘Oh, I miss those people.

I wish I saw them more,'” she reflected. “But I was 8 years old. I was excited to go to school full-time. I liked being a kid”.

Despite the sudden ending, Murphy has remained close to the cast and crew, particularly Elizabeth Montgomery’s children. She’s also gone on to have a successful acting career, appearing in shows like Lassie and RuPaul’s Drag U.