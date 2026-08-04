Erling Haaland responds to fan on Snapchat after “brain fried” comment during World Cup 2026

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland breaks silence of why being a dormant Snapchat user, to one supporter he explains his exhaustion and brain is burnt out following a tough 2026 World Cup campaign with Norway.

This is because the “robot” goal machine has revealed he is severely exhausted and his “brain is fried” after enduring 12 months’ worth of work. Explaining he has played 67 matches for club and country he stressed he is in ‘dire need’ of some proper recovery before engaging in the sport again.

The fatigue is attributed to an historic summer on the international scene. Playing at their first World Cup in virtually three decades, Norway shocked the globe when they made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the 2026 tournament in North America with Haaland providing the driving force.

Having notched seven goals in five appearances on the international stage, including bagging a brace against Brazil in their last-16 triumph over the south American champions, this exceptional performance on the biggest stage wrapped up another astonishing campaign personally. For the entire cycle across City and Norway, Haaland netted 62 goals in 68 appearances overall in the last term.

Independently at the league level, City’s sensational frontman Haaland was unstoppable at home as well to bag his third top-flight Golden Boot in four years by netting 28 goals.

Overall, for City last term he scored 38 goals in 52 outings as Pep Guardiola clinched both EFL and FA Cups as runners-up in the Premier League. Having been aware of his huge work rate on the pitch City did however give him a breather and decided not to include him in his team on their Asia tour in preparation for the start of new Premier League season so he is set to relax and recuperate some much-needed fitness on a prolonged break.