Erling Haaland is back in Norway following his country’s memorable run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but it wasn’t just the football star who caught fans’ attention upon his arrival.

After Norway’s quarterfinal defeat to England on July 11, Haaland landed in Oslo carrying an unusual souvenir – a taxidermied raccoon clutching a whiskey bottle.

Photos and videos of the Manchester City striker walking off the plane with the quirky keepsake quickly spread across social media, turning the raccoon into an online sensation.

Haaland leaned into the viral moment by joking about it on X, writing, “It followed me home,” alongside raccoon and laughing emojis.

The 25-year-old also invited fans to help name his new companion through an Instagram Stories poll. The options included “Cowboy,” “Ranger,” “TEX,” and “R.O.W. (Raccoon on Wheels),” a playful nod to Norway’s rowing celebration that became popular during the tournament.

In addition to the eye-catching raccoon, Haaland was seen carrying a white-and-maroon Prada bag as he returned home after spending more than six weeks competing in the United States.

Online users soon identified the souvenir as the “Whiskey Raccoon,” sold by Wild Bill’s Western Store in Dallas, Texas, with a reported price tag of around $750. Haaland had previously shared a Snapchat video during the World Cup that appeared to show the same raccoon.

Haaland enjoyed one of the standout tournaments of his international career, helping Norway reach the World Cup quarterfinals before falling 2-1 to England.

Following the team’s elimination, the striker posted an emotional farewell to the United States, thanking fans for their support throughout the competition.