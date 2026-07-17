Erling Haaland has finally responded to Tom Holland’s long-standing dinner invitation days after the actor revealed that the football star had ignored his message on Instagram.

The lighthearted exchange began when Holland appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 13, where he admitted that he had reached out to Haaland on the social media site after spotting him at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix in June.

“I saw him, and I just thought I’d shoot my shot. Send him a text,” Holland told host Jimmy Fallon, adding that the message went unanswered.

The Spider-Man star joked that being ignored was a humbling experience.

“That is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors,” Holland said. “You’ll be like, ‘I’ll text him, I’ll take him to dinner,’ not even a response, not an excuse, not ‘I’m busy tonight, I’m playing football,’ nada.”

However, Haaland has now put the story to rest.

Commenting on an Instagram clip from Holland’s interview on Wednesday, the Norwegian footballer finally accepted the invitation, writing, “Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013. A little late. Just name the place!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

Holland also joked during the interview that Haaland might not want to have dinner with him after England knocked Norway out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The footballer has been making headlines both on and off the pitch in recent weeks. During his time in the United States, the striker drew attention for his unique off-field moments.