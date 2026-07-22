Erling Haaland's one-word reply goes viral

Erling Haaland got a sweet tribute from his girlfriend as he celebrated his 26th birthday.

On July 21, Tuesday, the famous Norwegian soccer player Erling Haaland received an adorable birthday wish from his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen. She also made a post on Instagram, sharing a couple of photos with Haaland with a caption, “Happy birthday my love.”

The first photo featured the couple posing together on a yacht. Haaland wore a black tank top with a gold cross chain, while Johansen wore a light blue dress for the occasion. The second picture Johansen shared was a selfie she took with her beau. Haaland commented on the post, “Nice.”

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Johansen also shared photos to her Instagram Story on Tuesday from aboard the yacht where she and Haaland appeared to celebrate his birthday with friends. The group enjoyed a luxe food spread of meats, cheeses and berries, as seen in two photos shared by Johansen.

After she shared photos of their feast, Johansen, a former soccer player, posted a picture of Haaland and co. gathered around the yacht near the water.

Another friend aboard posted a picture of a mini golf course on the yacht. Haaland and Johansen have known each other since they were kids and have been dating since at least 2021. They welcomed their first child together three years later, and while they mostly prefer to keep their family life out of the spotlight, Johansen is a regular supporter of her beau at his games.