Ernie Anastos dies at the age of 82

The New York television news anchor Ernie Anastos has died at the age of 82.

The news was confirmed by his close family members. He was a prominent figure in broadcasting across the New York metropolitan area for nearly five decades.

He spent 11 years as an anchor at WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News, beginning in 1978, where he presented the station’s 5 pm and 11 pm newscasts before leaving in 1989.

During his career, Anastos also worked at several other New York television stations, including WCBS, WWOR and WNYW. In recent years, he hosted a radio programme on WABC 770 AM titled Positively Ernie.

Across his broadcasting career, Anastos received more than 30 Emmy awards and nominations. He was also honoured with a Lifetime Emmy Award in recognition of his contribution to journalism.

His reporting covered major events affecting the United States and New York City, including the World Trade Centre attacks and the coronavirus pandemic.

Anastos also anchored coverage on the night of December 8 1980, when WABC-TV confirmed the death of musician John Lennon. He later appeared on WABC-TV in a 2020 documentary examining Lennon’s death.

Colleagues described Anastos as a widely recognised presence in the region’s media landscape. Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter, who later presented the same newscasts that Anastos anchored during the 1970s and 1980s, spoke about their professional connection.

“He was something unique, and no matter your politics, Ernie was trusted. Reporting the news – reporting truth and facts – that’s what Ernie believed in,” Ritter said.

Ritter also shared that Anastos had recently sent him a message two weeks before his death. “Hi Bill … love watching you .. and stay happy and healthy. Ernie.” Ritter stated, “He will be more than missed”.

Before beginning his broadcasting career, Anastos graduated from Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.

He also received honorary doctorates from several institutions, including Marist College, New York Institute of Technology, Manhattanville College, Curry College and Sacred Heart University.

His most recent public social media post, published on March 3, included a video recorded in front of the Superman Globe at the Daily News Building in Manhattan. The post read, “Now more than ever we need to promote and protect the truth!”