‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Düzyatan teases new serial ‘Barbaroslar’

If you’ve binged all the episodes of Ertugrul and have been missing your favourite Turkish lead, Engin Altan Duzyatan, in action on screen, you’re in for a treat as Düzyatan is all set to take over your TV screen in his new serial Barbaroslar.

The popular Turkish actor has been teasing his new role for quite a while and took to Instagram on Monday to drop a second trailer for the historical drama in which he will once again be seen essaying the titular character – he played Ertugrul in the smash hit Turkish series.

Barbaroslar is reportedly based on the 15th-century story of Barbaros Hayrettin Pasha and his brothers who secured Ottoman dominance over the Mediterranean region owing to their naval prowess.

The first trailer of the show, set to air on TRT 1, dropped earlier in June. The show is scheduled to air sometime around fall 2021.

Düzyatan’s post was met with widespread appreciation in the comments section, with many Pakistani fans also expressing their excitement – needless to say, the Ertugrul star enjoys great fanfare in Pakistan.

ERTUĞRUL ACTOR ENGIN ALTAN DÜZYATAN FULFILLS PAKISTANI CHILDREN’S WISH

Last year, Düzyatan gave back by fulfilling the wishes of three specially-abled Pakistani children by meeting them via Facebook live session. He was invited to the event to hold a face-to-face meeting with the children in Karachi, however, he was unable to attend it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, the organisation changed its plan by making arrangements for a live session with the actor. The children including Fiza, Sidra and Sohail sported costumes used by the cast of Diriliş: Ertuğrul symbolising the historical Kayi tribe.

The specially-abled children had earlier expressed their wishes to meet the lead actor Engin Altan Düzyatan aka Ertuğrul.

The Facebook live session was organised in Karachi by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, working to fulfil life-changing wishes for children and families for 40 years and helping to serve children outside the United States in nearly 50 countries on 5 continents through its 39 affiliates.