Esaad Card: Dubai issues discount card to more than 23,000 citizens

Dubai has issued 23,034 senior citizens, retirees, people of determination, and limited-income citizens exclusive Esaad Card as part of the efforts of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs to enable Dubai’s citizens to continue enjoying an environment of happiness and an outstanding quality of life.

Esaad Card provides a wide range of benefits across different sectors, including healthcare, education, hospitality, entertainment, real estate, restaurants and more, with exclusive offers and discounts available for cardholders across more than 7,200 companies and businesses in the UAE and throughout 92 countries worldwide

The move is part of the support extended to these social categories, where Dubai Police, Community Development Authority in Dubai, Local Military Pensions and Social Security Fund in Dubai, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and General Pension and Social Security Authority will get in touch with the identified recipients and start issuing the cards.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and the efforts of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs reflect the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide all possible support to improve citizens’ lives and provide a decent lifestyle to all members of society through programmes and initiatives that promote happiness.

Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said that issuing the coveted cards to senior citizens, retirees, people of determination, and limited-income citizens reflects the level of social welfare in Dubai and the UAE.

