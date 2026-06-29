Esha Deol confesses about her post-divorce life

Esha Deol opened up about her life after her split from ex-husband Bharat Takhtani. She also revealed that she’s missing romance from her life.

She told Curly Tales, she mentioned, “I think love and romance are the most important things in a person’s life, which I am currently missing. I love to be romantic. I am a complete rom-com person. I love love songs, and I love love stories”. But according to her, even after the breakup, her actual idea of love hasn’t shifted.

Deol explained, “These things don’t change. Breakups happen. I have had boyfriends in the past whom I broke up with. These things happen, but that doesn’t dilute my ultimate idea of love,” She further added, having grown up watching the kind of unconditional love her parents showed.

However, talking about the reason for parting ways with Bharat, the No Entry actress kept it vague. “That is something very personal. It’s between two individuals. But at that moment, we were put there, and it also involved kids. These are very sensitive places in life. One has to tread very carefully,” she said, adding her family stood by her through it all.

For the unversed, Esha and Bharat got married in 2012 and called it quits in 2024 after 11 years together. The former couple shares two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. Their split, they said in a joint statement, was “mutual and amicable”.