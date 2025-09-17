eSIM technology in iPhone Air discards SIM cards

Apple has officially exposed its latest innovation, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air which is a significant step in mobile connectivity by introducing eSIM Technology, and eradicating the physical SIM card completely.

Apple’s recent iPhone device, now available globally, operates solely on eSIM technology, highlighting what experts are calling the end of traditional SIM cards has started.



For over thirty years, mobile users have been using traditional plastic SIM card to connect to cellular networks.

But with the arrival of eSIM, that is used digitally without having any physical existence, the legacy hardware is rapidly being discontinued.

eSIM technology is built directly into the device, unlike physical SIM and user can easily activate it remotely, offering users greater flexibility and security.

Initially, Apple introduced iPhone 14 in 2022 with eSIM technology in the U.S. Now, as the new iPhone 17 Air has been launched, the company is enhancing its vision of a SIM-free future.

The initiative is predicted to be a major shift in the communication industry, with other manufacturers like Google and Samsung are likely to follow the same tech.

According to reports, an estimated number of 3.1 billion smartphones are expected to be shifted to the eSIM technology by 2030.

This change is not just about convenience, it also encourages slimmer device designs, larger batteries, and reduces plastic waste.

While most iPhone 17 models still offer dual SIM options in select markets, the Air model is eSIM-only worldwide, including regions like Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. China remains an exception due to regulatory hurdles, delaying the iPhone Air’s launch there.

Read More: Apple faces uptick in scams aiming to exploit frenzy around its launch of new iPhone 17

In separate progress, Apple has been facing an uptick in scams since it has started taking preorders for the new iPhone 17.

The frauds are aimed at disturbing publicity of its new iPhone launch.

Suspected schemes by counterfeit websites, fraudulent lotteries are gathering personal data, financial information from people while their attempts may pose risks theft of personal data and financial loss.