ESL issued invites to participants for new season 2024

In an exciting announcement, ESL revealed the teams that have secured direct invitations to the highly anticipated fifth season of the Impact League, which is set to kick off on March 6th.

These invitations were granted based on the outstanding performances of the teams in previous tournaments. It’s truly a remarkable achievement for these 15 teams to have received direct invitations to the prestigious female Counter-Strike event.

A total of 28 teams battling it out across three regions including Europe, North, and South America.

In Europe, we’ll witness the fierce competition of 12 talented teams, while in North and South America, eight teams from each region will showcase their skills and determination.

ESL has decided to extend seven direct invitations to teams in the EU region, recognizing their exceptional talent and potential.

As for the remaining two regions, four fortunate teams in each region have received the coveted invitations, bringing the total number of invited teams to 15.

Part of the prize fund will be distributed between three regions

It’s important to highlight that ESL Impact 2024 has introduced changes to its format, resulting in a significant reduction in the number of teams qualifying for the finals.

This decision by ESL has sparked criticism, as not everyone is pleased with the alterations made to the ESL Impact structure.

The removal of ESL Impact Katowice from the competitive calendar and the revised slot distribution have become topics of intense debate within the community and have received particular criticism from professional players themselves.

List of invited teams:

Europe

1WIN Gang

9 Pandas Fearless

BIG EQUIPA

GL Prism

NAVI Javelins

Nigma Galaxy

NIP Impact

North America

FlyQuest RED

Shimmer

Karma

Tsunami Sirens

South America