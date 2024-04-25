Pakistan’s biggest Esports festival kicks off in Lahore

LAHORE: Gamers Galaxy, Pakistan’s biggest Esports festival, kicked off at Expo Center Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The country’s top gamers are currently showcasing their skills at the Gamers Galaxy Festival in Lahore, with the event being broadcast live on ASports and ARY ZAP.

Some of the most popular multiplayer and single-player games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Free Fire, FIFA, and Tekken 8, are attracting significant interest from the youth and players.

Entry to the festival is free for the public, drawing fans to the expo center to support and cheer on their favorite gamers.

Notable figures from the entertainment industry, including World Tekken Champion Arslan Ash and a British-Pakistani boxer, Aamir Khan are also expected to join the two-day event.

The CEO of Galaxy Gamers, Fakhr-e-Alam, expressed the organization’s aim to promote e-sports in Pakistan, with plans to expand the event to Karachi as well.

It’s worth mentioning that the grand finale of the event is scheduled to be held tomorrow, featuring a concert by Young Stunners for family entertainment.