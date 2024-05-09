29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, May 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

Essential commodities’ new prices notified in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Karachi administration on Thursday fixed prices of different essential commodities including flour and sugar in the city, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the wholesale market price of sugar has been fixed at Rs 137 per kilogram, while the retail price has been fixed at Rs 140 per kilogram.

As per the notification, Chakki flour’s price has been fixed at Rs 123 per kilogram. The city administration also fixed a price of 120 grams of tandoori naan at Rs 17 and 100 grams of chapati at Rs 12.

The Commissioner Karachi has also warned that action will be taken against those who violate the official prices.

Read More: Essential commodities being sold at exorbitant prices at utility stores

Earlier, it was reported that essential commodities wee being sold at exorbitant prices at utility stores in Islamabad as compared to market

According to documents available with ARY News, utility stores are charging an additional Rs 23.54 for a wheat flour bag of 20 Kilogram (Kg) than the markets’ rate.

A 20-Kg wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs 2840 at utility stores while the same bag can be bought from the markets at Rs 2816.46.

Meanwhile, Sella rice is being sold at Rs 370 per Kg at the utility stores while the same is available for Rs 316 per Kg in the markets. The utility stores are taking excessive Rs 54 per Kg than the markets’ price.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.