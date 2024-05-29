Essential Services Act imposed in PIA

RAWALPINDI: The government on Wednesday enforced the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1952 allowing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to take punitive actions against employees who disobey lawful orders, ARY News reported.

The Essential Services Act has been implemented on the orders of Ministry of Interior and for a period of six months.

According to a notification, the act has been enforced to ensure uninterrupted airline operations.

The act applies to all employees who disobey any lawful order given in the course of employment, or attempt to persuade any person to disobey any such order.

It also applies to employees who without reasonable excuse abandon their job or absent themselves from work or refuse to work or depart from any area specified in an order under sub-section (1) of section 4 without the consent of the authority.

“Any person found guilty of an offence under this act shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year and shall also be liable to a fine,” it says.

Earlier in May, it was reported that eight companies had submitted their bids as the deadline for expressions of interest for the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) expired. The last date for submitting bids was May 17, 4 pm.

The sources privy to the development said that the pre-qualification process for the bidders will begin soon. In the pre-qualification process, the shortlisted companies will be provided with further details about PIA.

Sources said that the pre-qualification process is expected to be completed by the last week of May. It is noteworthy that the advertisements for the privatisation of PIA were published on April 2 and 3.

The sources privy to the development said that the Privatisation Commission received bids from Shineji Company of China, Fly Jinnah, Airblue Limited, Jiri International Pvt Ltd, Younis Brothers Holdings Consortium, Pak Ethanol Consortium, and Blue World City Consortium.