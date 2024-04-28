Establishment won’t have objection over talks with PTI: Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has said that the establishment would have no objection over talks with the PTI, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a media talk former interior minister said that the key people in current establishment have a positive mindset and no personal agenda.

“They only want the country being steered out of the economic crisis and move to the positive direction,” PML-N stalwart said.

He said, “Unfortunately a group of people have entered in the politics, which have no link with politics or democracy”. “They want to be imposed over people by the establishment again. This gang wants elimination of all political parties except them,” Sanaullah added.

Rana Sanaullah in an early presser said that only Nawaz Sharif’s narrative will prevail in the party, “be it reconciliation or resistance, it does not matter.”

He said that the PML-N Punjab chapter has requested Nawaz Sharif to resume the party presidency, citing his leadership as crucial for the party’s success. He said that during the PML-N Punjab meeting, a resolution was passed, asking Nawaz Sharif to lead the party once again in this difficult time.

Former interior minister said that Nawaz Sharif was removed from the premiership and PML-N’s presidency through a ‘conspiracy’ in 2017.

He said that the proposals of the meeting of the PML-N Punjab will be presented to Nawaz Sharif upon his return from China as well as to the party’s top leadership.