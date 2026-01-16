Estée Lauder signs contract with British actress

Estée Lauder signed a contract with British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones as its newest Global Brand Ambassador to represent its skin care, makeup, and fragrance in a campaign debuting on February 2 across various media platforms.

Edgar-Jones joins Estée Lauder’s current roster of global talent, including Ana de Armas, Bianca Brandolini, Carolyn Murphy, Imaan Hammam, IU, Karlie Kloss, Paulina Porizkova and Yang Mi.

“As an actress, I love how makeup can tell a story of who we are. I have always admired how Estée Lauder celebrates confidence and individuality in women. The legacy, elegance, and strength of the brand are so inspiring”, said Edgar-Jones. “It truly feels like a family”.

“Daisy is very much the breakout star of her generation,” said Justin Boxford, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder. “Not only is she an incredibly gifted actress, but she embodies the ethos of the Estée Lauder brand. Her innate sense of style will inspire… generations”.

Daisy Edgar-Jones is a widely acclaimed actress, known for her versatile performances across film, television and theatre. She garnered widespread acclaim in 2020 for her breakout performance opposite Paul Mescal in the Emmy Award-nominated series “Normal People”

Edgar-Jones has also starred in “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Under the Banner of Heaven”, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe. Edgar-Jones is currently filming Netflix thriller, “Here Comes the Flood”, also starring Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson.