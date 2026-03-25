Esterhuizen powers South Africa to series win over New Zealand

South Africa sealed a hard-fought 3-2 T20I series victory over New Zealand after registering a convincing 33-run win in the decider at Hagley Oval on Wednesday.

Put into bat, the visitors posted a formidable 187 for four in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a dominant middle-order display led by Connor Esterhuizen, who turned the game on its head with a blistering knock.

South Africa’s innings began on a cautious note as Tony de Zorzi departed early for 12, but Wiaan Mulder and Rubin Hermann steadied things with a crucial 55-run stand.

Mulder made a composed 31 before falling in the 11th over, while Hermann followed soon after for 39, leaving the innings delicately poised.

However, Esterhuizen’s arrival shifted the momentum dramatically. The right-hander launched a counter-attack, stitching together a rapid 61-run partnership with Dian Forrester in just 27 deliveries.

Esterhuizen was particularly destructive, smashing 75 off 33 balls, laced with five fours and six sixes, to propel South Africa to a commanding total. Forrester remained unbeaten on 21 as the visitors finished strongly.

Ben Sears was the standout performer for New Zealand with figures of 2 for 37, while Zak Foulkes and Josh Clarkson picked up a wicket each.

In reply, New Zealand never quite found the required momentum as South Africa’s bowlers maintained control throughout the chase.

Tim Robinson’s 25 and Dane Cleaver’s 22 offered some resistance, while Bevon Jacobs provided late fireworks with a quickfire 36 off 19 balls.

Captain James Neesham chipped in with 24, but the hosts ultimately fell short, finishing on 154 for eight.

South Africa’s bowling unit delivered a collective effort, with Gerald Coetzee, Wiaan Mulder and Ottniel Baartman claiming two wickets apiece, while Keshav Maharaj added one to cap off a disciplined performance.