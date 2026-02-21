Esther McGregor, Mark Eydelshteyn will feature in new drama

Esther McGregor and Mark Eydelshteyn are all set to feature in the upcoming historical drama.

In the recent news, Esther McGregor and Mark Eydelshteyn will star in Charlotte Colbert’s upcoming historical drama Capa, made on iconic war photographers Gerda Taro and Robert Capa.

This marked Eydelshteyn’s first English-language role following his breakout in Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning film Anora. McGregor, known for her performances in BabyGirl and The Room Next Door, joins him as the lead in the biographical project.

Filmed on location in Bilbao, Madrid, and Paris, Becoming Capa is described as a “tale of love, audacity, and defiance against a world in political turmoil.” The ensemble cast also features Emily Carey (Geek Girl), William Gao (Heartstopper), Nabhaan Rizwan (Kaos, In Camera), Rossy de Palma (Parallel Mothers), Mathieu Demy (On The Verge), Bruno Gouery (Emily in Paris), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Tenet), and Danny Huston (Yellowstone).

The film’s production team brings together acclaimed talents, including producers Andrea Cornwell of Lobo Films, Chris Curling of Zephyr Films, and British cinema icon Jeremy Thomas of Recorded Picture Company. The creative crew featured Oscar-winning production designer Eugenio Caballero (Pan’s Labyrinth, Roma), cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski (Hereditary, Midsommar), Oscar-winning make-up designer Stephanie Guillon (The Substance), and editor Sam Sneade (I Swear, Sexy Beast).

Charlotte Colbert, who made her feature debut with the BIFA-nominated She Will, continues her exploration of bold storytelling with Becoming Capa. The film is currently in post-production in London and co-produced by Morena Films in Spain and Opal Films in France.

Becoming Capa is anticipated to attract attention during the awards season due to its historical significance, strong ensemble cast, and Colbert’s visionary direction.