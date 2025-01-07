Estonia work visa 2025 requirements for Pakistan

Estonia, a tech hub in Northern Europe, has simplified its work visa requirements and process for 2025 to attract skilled workers around the world, including Pakistan.

Key Changes in Work Visa Requirement 2025

Estonia has removed bureaucratic hurdles, expanding its list of in-demand occupations including IT, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, and construction.

Types of Estonia Work Visa 2025

Long-Stay Visa (Type D): for workers with an employment contract of up to 12 months.

Temporary Residence Permit for employment: for workers staying longer than one year which can be renewed up to five years.

Startup Visa: for entrepreneurs who want to start their own businesses in Estonia,

Digital Nomad Visa: for remote workers with a monthly income of €3,504 or more.

Application process:

Get a job offer from a local employer. Gather the required documents such as a valid passport, employment contract, and proof of qualifications. Submit a complete application online or at the nearest Estonian embassy. Submit Your Application at https://broneering.politsei.ee/ Pay the visa application fee (€100 for Type D visas; residence permit fees may vary) After the submission of application, the embassy may call foran interview.

Processing Time

Type D visas: up to one month

Residence permits: up to two months

Average Salaries

Information Technology sector salaries ranges between €2,500 and 4,500.

For the healthcare sector, it is €2,000 – 3,500

Manufacturing sector’s ranges between €1,500 and 2,500,

For the Agriculture sector €1,200 – 2,000.

For Construction is €1,800 – 3,000.

Job Search Platforms:

Here are the top platforms