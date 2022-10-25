Estranged Farooq Sattar hints at joining back MQM-P

KARACHI: Dr Farooq Sattar has expressed his intention of joining back to the MQM, in an exclusive interview with ARY News on Tuesday.

“The MQM’s voter has been angry with agreement with the People’s Party,” Sattar a veteran MQM leader and head of the organization restoration committee said in an exclusive chat with ARY News scribe Rafay Hussain here.

“We have to quit the alliance with the People’s Party prior to the general election,” he said. “Asif Zardari has given lollypop to the Jamaat Islami, the PSP and the MQM over amendments in the local government law and closed their mouths,” he said.

“Ministries, power and governorship should not be our targets. Additional water, circular train and water drainage system should be our targets,” Farooq Sattar said. “Our targets should be modern garbage disposal system, quota system, population census and the public transport,” he further said.

“The People’s Party should be given a deadline with regard to delimitations and amendment in the local government act,” he said. “If the PPP not fulfilling its promises, the courts should be moved for a case of contempt of the court,” he added.

