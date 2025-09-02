Ethan Hawke opens up on ‘humiliating’ Uma Thurman divorce
Actor-writer Ethan Hawke, who parted ways with his first wife, Hollywood A-lister Uma Thurman, in 2003, opened up on their ‘humiliating’ divorce, after seven years of marriage.
Speaking about their split in a recent cover interview, Hawke admitted that it was ‘humiliating’.
“It’s almost humiliating, even when they’re saying positive things,” the ‘Boyhood’ actor said.
Moreover, Hawke also shared his thoughts on co-stars falling in love on set, like them, saying, “There’s a certain intimacy to the work that we do; imaginative intimacy. It’s such a high. It feels dangerous and thrilling.”
“It turns the temperature up in your life. It can be like falling in love at summer camp. It doesn’t have any connection to the dailiness of real life. That’s the danger of it,” he explained.
