Ethan Hawke opens up on ‘humiliating’ Uma Thurman divorce

Actor-writer Ethan Hawke, who parted ways with his first wife, Hollywood A-lister Uma Thurman, in 2003, opened up on their ‘humiliating’ divorce, after seven years of marriage.

Speaking about their split in a recent cover interview, Hawke admitted that it was ‘humiliating’.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip”

“It’s almost humiliating, even when they’re saying positive things,” the ‘Boyhood’ actor said.

Moreover, Hawke also shared his thoughts on co-stars falling in love on set, like them, saying, “There’s a certain intimacy to the work that we do; imaginative intimacy. It’s such a high. It feels dangerous and thrilling.”