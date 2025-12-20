Ethan Hawke reminisces about ‘taco bell’ nights with Gwyneth Paltrow

Ethan Hawke’s fast-food habit amused longtime friend and co-star Gwyneth Paltrow!

In a recent Vanity Fair video published on December 17, the Before Sunrise actor looked back on his first meeting with Paltrow nearly 30 years ago while reflecting on their enduring friendship.

“Do you still eat Taco Bell?” Paltrow curiously asked Hawke.

Hawke laughed as he recalled his answer back then as he shared, “All right, that’s really funny. My idea, when Gwyneth and I met, of a special night.”

“I got a part in a Broadway play — we’re going to Taco Bell! I remember when I finished The Hottest State, my first novel, Gwyn’s like, ‘Well, what’d you do when you finished?’ I was like, ‘Went to Taco Bell,’” he added.

Paltrow jokingly commented, “It’s a sickness,” to which Hawke replied with amusement, saying, “I think it’s remarkable how we haven’t changed. I’m proud of that.”

The two actors – who first shared screen time in 1998’s Great Expectations – reunited to chat about their current projects. Paltrow will be soon seen in Marty Supreme while Ethan Hawke’ in Blue Moon.

Ethan Hawke isn’t the only celebrity who loves Taco Bell. Dolly Parton revealed her fondness for the chain in September, citing the soft-shell Taco Supreme as her favorite.