Ethan Hawke reveals major regrets over daughter Maya Hawke’s ‘hard’ childhood

Ethan Hawke is reflecting on fatherhood with a heavy heart!

During his “Actors on Actors” conversation with Sydney Sweeney for Variety, the actor shared regret over his daughter Maya Hawke’s “really hard and complicated” upbringing.

He spoke about the pressures surrounding the Stranger Things’ star’s childhood, shaped by fame, divorce and the scrutiny that comes with being born into Hollywood.

“There were a lot of things about her childhood that were really, really hard and complicated, and things I regret for her,” he told the Euphoria star.

While Ethan didn’t share details about how her childhood was difficult, the Black Phone actor admitted that he knew Maya would grow up to “be an artist” when she was just 4 years old.

“I knew that she was gonna be a very good one. That was her safe place, watercoloring, dancing, singing all throughout her childhood. Anything that had to do with human communication was something she vibrated to,” he added.

Ethan also recalled moments from Maya’s school years, sharing how her teachers often checked in on her because they sensed she carried a lot on her shoulders.

“I remember some teacher said, ‘Maya, are you happy?’ Cause they were worried about her. And she said something to the effect of, ‘Do you really think that’s the question?’” he shared.

Maya Hawke recently mesmerized audience with her acting skills in season 5 of Netflix’s Stranger Things.