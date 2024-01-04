Shocking fact about Uma Thurman, Ethan Hawke marriage REVEALED

An old interview of Hollywood actor and screenwriter Ethan Hawke talking about his divorce from actress Uma Thurman is making rounds.

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman first met on the set of their film ‘Gattaca‘ in 1997. They dated for a year before getting married in 1998.

Their first child, daughter Maya Hawke, was born that year. The former couple continued their romance and maintained a stable relationship. They welcomed their second child, son Levon Roan, after four years.

Ethan Hawke went from becoming a celebrated actor to a full-time babysitter. His former wife did not compromise on her career and focused on her work.

The ‘Sinister‘ actor, in an interview with an American news agency ABC News, revealed that he contemplated his marriage with Uma Thurman when he used to take care of his children by himself.

“I’m living in a hotel room taking care of my kids while you’re off on a film set six hours a day doing what you love,” he said as quoted saying by the news outlet in its report. “Do that for nine months and see what a good mood you’re in… I don’t know if it’s just too hard to be married to a woman that wants to be a movie star. I know that she has that right to want that.”

They finalized their divorce in 2005. The actor found a solution to his personal and career problems by marrying his children’s former babysitter Ryan Shawhughes in 2008.

They have two children Clementine Jane and Indiana Hawke.