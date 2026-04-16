Actor Ethan Jamieson, known for his role in The Hunger Games, has been detained on assault charges after allegedly firing a handgun at three men in Raleigh, N.C., according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Jamieson, 27, was taken into custody on April 8, facing three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The Raleigh Police Department informed PEOPLE that officers responded to gunfire reports at 9:52 p.m. on March 22. Upon arrival, they found a victim who stated an unknown suspect on an e-bike shot at their vehicle while they were driving.

Two other individuals were in the vehicle at the time, the police added. “During the investigation, detectives identified Ethan Jamieson (27) as the person who fired a shot towards the victims’ car,” police said, confirming Jamieson’s arrest and charges. TMZ was the first to report this news.

The charges relate to his alleged use of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun to assault three men, referred to as E.F., J.M., and K.W., according to court documents.

On April 9, he was denied bail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for a disposition hearing on April 30.

This is his second arrest in the past year and a half. He was previously arrested in Raleigh on March 21, 2025, for resisting a public officer, as reported in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

He was sentenced for the 2025 offense on March 26, 2026, three days after the alleged recent assault.