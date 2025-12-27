Ethan Slater shares glimpses into his intimate holiday with Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater has offered fans a intimate glimpse into his relationship with Ariana Grande by sharing personal holiday photos.

The 33-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 26, to share a series of adorable images of Grande, enjoying a relaxed holiday moment at home.

In the photos, Grande could be seen cuddling with a dog and celebrating with friends. She wore an all-black outfit featuring a turtleneck, wide-leg pants, and platform heels, completing the look with a white headband, pearl earrings, and a sleek updo.

“Very merry holidays,” Ethan Slater wrote over a photo of Grande sitting next to a man on the couch as they laugh at something off camera.

Slater and Grande met while filming Wicked in 2022, and their relationship was confirmed by a source in July 2023. Although the couple generally keeps their relationship private on social media, Slater has occasionally shared meaningful moments, including a photo earlier this year celebrating Grande’s Oscar nomination for Wicked.

Ethan Slater recently supported the Side to Side singer when she hosted Saturday Night Live on December 21.

He appeared in behind-the-scenes photos shared by Ariana Grande’s longtime friend and former Victorious costar Liz Gillies, who documented the night on Instagram.