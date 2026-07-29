Ethereum faces fresh market test in July 29 price analysis

Ethereum (ETH) remains stable around the $1,900 mark amid macro disruptions and global equities selling pressure while holding close to two critical technical supports. July has been a reliable month for a short-term recovery ahead of the next cycle but 12M momentum has not kept up with the previous multi-year highs.

Existing ETH Trading Range: ~$1890 – 1925

Support area 1: 1,800 – 1850 (cluster of 50-day EMA & Supertrend support)

Significant resistance level: $1,970-$2,000 (100-day Exponential Moving Average)

Short-Term Trend: Neutral-to-Bullish in a narrow consolidation range

Long Term Trend: Accumulation pattern after year over year declines

1. Resilience Against Global Equity Volatility

Rather than risk-on equitieswhich saw much wild movement during recent swings in the global equity markets-ethereum and the entire crypto space have remained stable-spot crypto products have saw-s low inflows helping support the near $ 1900support level.

2. The $1,970 Hurdle

Ethereum is encountering near-term overhead resistance at around $1970 (100-day EMA), as per technical indicators. If the digital currency closes sharply above this mark on a daily basis, the coin will be well on its way to the heart of $2,000 barrier, ahead of the quarter’s conclusion.

3. Downside Risk Cushion

Should selling pressure increase, fundamental support is seen in the range of 1,800-1,850. Maintaining above this area will stop the collapse toward the 1,500 demand zone.