Ethiopia arrests 82 suspected members of Islamic State group

NAIROBI, Kenya: More than 80 suspected members of the Islamic State group have been arrested across Ethiopia, state media said, claiming they intended to carry out a “terror mission”.

The 82 individuals were trained in neighbouring Somali Puntland region, according to state outlet Fana Media Corporation, which cited a statement from the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

Ethiopia shares a long border with Somalia, which for months has been experiencing a resurgence of attacks by the Islamist Al-Shabaab group.

Fana said late Tuesday the suspected Islamic State group members were “identified and arrested” but did not give any further details.

The suspects “had been recruited for a terror mission”, Fana said, noting the arrests took place in several regions across the country, including capital Addis Ababa.

Somalia and Ethiopia have had tense relations for months after Addis Ababa announced an agreement with the breakaway Somaliland region last year, angering Mogadishu and raising fears of regional destabilisation.

Relations between Somalia and Ethiopia have since normalised.

Ethiopia is part of the African Union Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) combating the Al-Shabaab group in Somalia.

The AUSSOM mission faces funding difficulties, even as fears of the groups resurgence are stoked by attacks in the Horn of Africa nation.