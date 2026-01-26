Ethiopia declares end of Marburg outbreak that killed nine

Ethiopia has declared the end of an outbreak of Marburg virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, after the disease killed at least nine people.

The Horn of Africa country announced on November 14, 2025, the outbreak of the highly infectious disease Marburg Virus, similar to Ebola. According to the preliminary reports, Marburg Virus infected at least nine people in the south, and three deaths were reported three days later.

“Ethiopia has officially declared the end of its first-ever Marburg virus disease outbreak following enhanced surveillance with no new confirmed cases,” WHO said on X.

Earlier the health ministry of Ethiopia has said 349 people who were suspected of having contact with infected individuals were isolated, and 119 of them have been released after completing their surveillance.

“Out of the 11 people in whom the virus was detected, six have died, and five are receiving medical treatment,” Ethiopian Press Agency said on its Facebook page, citing a statement from the health ministry.

Marburg often causes severe headaches and leads to haemorrhaging. Previous outbreaks in Africa have resulted in fatality rates as high as 80 percent or more of cases, typically within eight to nine days of the onset of symptoms.