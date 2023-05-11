Ethiopia opens embassy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar along with her Ethiopian counterpart Misganu Arega inaugurated Embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Hina Rabbani Khar said seventy years back Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto inaugurated Pakistan’s embassy in Ethiopia. She said witnessing the achievement of next important milestone in journey of Pak-Ethiopia relations is a privilege for her.

Hina Rabbani Khar said: “Our economic and developmental challenges are similar but also there is commonality in the resilience of our people to achieve these goals.” She said Pakistan has always supported Africa throughout the history

Highlighting the significance of direct flight operations by Ethiopian Airlines to Karachi, she said opening of direct flights between the two countries will provide a fresh impetus to our bilateral trade and people-to-people connection.

She expressed hope that this embassy will be instrumental in materializing that potential for the mutual benefit of our countries.

In his remarks, Misganu Arega extended his gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for warm welcome in Islamabad. He said Ethiopia and Pakistan enjoy cordial relations since 1958. He said it is Ethiopia’s firm conviction that the opening of its embassy in Islamabad marks a new history in diplomatic, political, economic and social cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, Ethiopian Airlines, a prominent aviation group in Africa, resumed its direct flights to Pakistan.

The first direct flight, with 110 passengers onboard landed at Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Tuesday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his delegation, accompanied by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Ikramullah Dharejo, and Murtaza Wahab, welcomed the flight at the Karachi airport.