Ethiopian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi

KARACHI: An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 cargo plane en route from Addis Ababa city to Ahmedabad, India, made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Monday.

The plane landed in Karachi after it failing to land at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

According to aviation sources, the plane attempted to land in Ahmedabad but was unable to do so due to unknown reasons.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructed the pilot to perform a go-around at 1,500 feet. Unable to land, the pilot diverted the flight, ET 3644, to Karachi.

After a one-and-a-half-hour flight, the cargo aircraft safely landed at Karachi Airport.

Following a brief stay, the plane continued its journey to Ahmedabad. However, the cause of the failed landing attempt in Ahmedabad remains unclear.