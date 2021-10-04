Etihad Airways, the award-winning national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is hosting a major recruitment drive, seeking up to 1000 individuals with outstanding hospitality experience to join the airline’s cabin crew.

The international recruitment days will take place in 10 different cities across the UAE, Middle East and Europe, including Egypt, Lebanon, Russia, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

Applicants interested in attending the recruitment days and joining the airline’s award-winning team of cabin crew should register in advance by visiting etihad.com/cabincrewrecruitment.

Employees laid off due to the pandemic are welcome to apply through the airline’s alumni programme, which is currently advertising the positions available.

Successful candidates will undergo a comprehensive training programme in Abu Dhabi, which includes all aspects of cabin safety and service delivery. The training will be conducted at Zayed Campus, the airline’s training academy, and at the end of the programme, individuals will officially be awarded their wings.

Cabin crew are provided with tax-free income, company medical insurance, concessional travel benefits, transport, uniforms, fully furnished company accommodation in Abu Dhabi, and discounts on food and beverage and leisure activities in the fresh and vibrant surroundings of the capital of the UAE.

