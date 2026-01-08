Etihad Delivers Etihad Garden Phase - II Ahead of Schedule, Launches Phase - III in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Etihad Town has once again demonstrated execution excellence by delivering possession of Etihad Gardens Phase – II in just one and a half years, well ahead of the committed timeline—reinforcing its credibility and delivery-driven approach.

A grand event hosted at Etihad Gardens Phase – II site, and co-hosted by renowned media personalities Waseem Badami and Vasay Chaudhary, marked the formal handover of possession to valued customers. The event celebrated another key milestone and reflected Etihad Group’s continued focus on disciplined planning, transparency, and customer trust.

During the same event, Etihad Town officially announced the launch of Etihad Gardens Phase – III, a prime development directly connected to Phase – I and accessible via Main Sadiq Canal Road. Phase – III builds on the success of earlier phases with enhanced infrastructure, improved connectivity, and long-term investment value.

Speaking to the media, Shujaullah Khan, COO of Etihad Group, highlighted the collective efforts behind the achievement.

“Delivering Etihad Gardens Phase – II ahead of time is the result of strong planning, effective leadership, and the dedication of our higher management and teams. At Etihad, timelines are commitments, not estimates. The launch of Phase – III further reinforces our confidence in delivering sustainable, well-planned communities.”

Etihad Gardens Phase – III is the 9th real estate project of Etihad, with projects spanning across Lahore, Sialkotand Rahim Yar Khan. The Group had already successfully delivered 3 of its projects ahead of schedule with Etihad Garden Phase – II making it 4 Projects now, setting a strong benchmark within the real estate sector. They are also all set to deliver Etihad Town Premium Enclave Lahore later this month.

With a consistent record of early deliveries and strategic expansion, Etihad Town continues to operate as a future-focused, performance-driven real estate brand.