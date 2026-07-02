Etihad Rail: UAE shares booking guide, routes and fares

The Etihad Rail has officially launched its highly anticipated passenger train service, connecting the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The inaugural route connects Abu Dhabi with Fujairah, offering six daily services, three in each direction. Over 10,000 tickets were sold before the service began.

To help passengers reach the departure point, Etihad Rail has introduced a dedicated shuttle bus network serving the Abu Dhabi Mohamed Bin Zayed City Station.

Passengers can book a shuttle bus for Dh10 when purchasing their train ticket online. The shuttle can only be reserved as part of a train booking, and travellers must present a valid Etihad Rail ticket to board.

Shuttle bus routes:

ADNOC Headquarters: Corniche Road West, Al Khubeirah Area, Corniche

ADNEC Centre: Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Al Rawdah (W59 01)

Reem Mall: Al Reem Island

Shuttle timings to Mohamed Bin Zayed City Station

From ADNOC Headquarters: Departures at 07:14 (arrives 07:59), 12:48 (arrives 13:33), and 17:34 (arrives 18:19).

From ADNEC Centre: Departures at 07:29 (arrives 07:59), 13:03 (arrives 13:33), and 17:49 (arrives 18:19).

From Reem Mall: Departures at 07:04 (arrives 07:59), 12:38 (arrives 13:33), and 17:24 (arrives 18:19).

Shuttle timings from Mohamed Bin Zayed City Station

To ADNOC Headquarters: Departures at 07:39 (arrives 08:24), 13:04 (arrives 13:53), and 19:33 (arrives 20:18).

To ADNEC Centre: Departures at 07:39 (arrives 08:10), 13:04 (arrives 13:34), and 19:33 (arrives 20:03).

To Reem Mall: Departures at 07:39 (arrives 08:34), 13:04 (arrives 14:03), and 19:33 (arrives 20:28).

Ticket classes:

Passengers can choose between two travel classes: comfort class and premium class.

Comfort Class with fares starting from Dh55 includes a reserved seat, complimentary Wi-Fi, power outlets at every seat, and a luggage allowance.

Premium Class (From Dhs120): Includes all the benefits of Comfort Class, alongside wider, more spacious seats and complimentary refreshments served during the journey.

Fare types and flexibility

Within both Comfort and Premium classes, three fare types are available:

Saver : The lowest-priced option for passengers with fixed travel plans.

: The lowest-priced option for passengers with fixed travel plans. Value : Costs Dh10 more than the Saver fare and includes seat selection and ticket changes.

: Costs Dh10 more than the Saver fare and includes seat selection and ticket changes. Flex: Costs an additional Dh20 and includes seat selection, ticket changes and refunds, allowing passengers greater flexibility if their travel plans change.

How to book tickets

Passengers can secure seats via the official website at etihadrail.ae or through the official Etihad Rail mobile app.

Once the booking is complete and confirmed, a digital ticket will appear directly in the app, and a copy will be sent to the registered email address.